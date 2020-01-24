Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CSII, ISRG, REGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc (Symbol: CSII), where a total of 10,696 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 415.7% of CSII's average daily trading volume over the past month of 257,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,400 underlying shares of CSII. Below is a chart showing CSII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 20,804 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 334.8% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 621,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 13,834 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 210.3% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 657,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,100 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

