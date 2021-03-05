Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CSCO, C, AOUT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total volume of 108,030 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 4,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,700 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 98,041 contracts, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $71 strike put option expiring March 05, 2021, with 6,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,800 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Outdoor Brands Inc (Symbol: AOUT) options are showing a volume of 751 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 75,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of AOUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 150,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of AOUT. Below is a chart showing AOUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

