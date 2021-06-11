Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRWD, SAM, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 42,202 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 6,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,100 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 2,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 250,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.7% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 241,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1030 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,900 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1030 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 8,924 contracts, representing approximately 892,400 underlying shares or approximately 101.3% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 880,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 2,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,400 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

