Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRWD, RH, GLDD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 28,506 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 3,565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 356,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 681,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (Symbol: GLDD) saw options trading volume of 1,011 contracts, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of GLDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 197,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of GLDD. Below is a chart showing GLDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, RH options, or GLDD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.