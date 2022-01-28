Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRWD, RH, GLDD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 28,506 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 3,565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 356,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 681,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (Symbol: GLDD) saw options trading volume of 1,011 contracts, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of GLDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 197,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of GLDD. Below is a chart showing GLDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

