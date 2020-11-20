Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRTX, AGIO, DELL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cortexyme Inc (Symbol: CRTX), where a total of 573 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 57,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of CRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 118,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,100 underlying shares of CRTX. Below is a chart showing CRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AGIO) saw options trading volume of 2,893 contracts, representing approximately 289,300 underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of AGIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 611,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,200 underlying shares of AGIO. Below is a chart showing AGIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 6,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 670,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,700 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRTX options, AGIO options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

