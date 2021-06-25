Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRSR, DHT, Z

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR), where a total of 29,193 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 5,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,300 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

DHT Holdings Inc (Symbol: DHT) options are showing a volume of 9,339 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 933,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of DHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 718,700 underlying shares of DHT. Below is a chart showing DHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 15,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,800 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

