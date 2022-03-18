Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CROX, FIVE, PENN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total volume of 13,418 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.5% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,000 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 4,596 contracts, representing approximately 459,600 underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 774,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 1,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,700 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 25,286 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 496,400 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CROX options, FIVE options, or PENN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
