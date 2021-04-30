Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRI, RCL, TEAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI), where a total of 5,998 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 599,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.3% of CRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 679,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of CRI. Below is a chart showing CRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 26,901 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.2% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,800 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 10,030 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 78.6% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRI options, RCL options, or TEAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.