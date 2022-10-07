Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRC, SABR, LMND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC), where a total of 3,490 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 349,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of CRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 703,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,000 underlying shares of CRC. Below is a chart showing CRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR) saw options trading volume of 29,338 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of SABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 14,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SABR. Below is a chart showing SABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 4,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 429,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 892,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRC options, SABR options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

