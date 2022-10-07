Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRC, SABR, LMND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC), where a total of 3,490 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 349,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of CRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 703,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,000 underlying shares of CRC. Below is a chart showing CRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR) saw options trading volume of 29,338 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of SABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 14,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SABR. Below is a chart showing SABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 4,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 429,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 892,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRC options, SABR options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.