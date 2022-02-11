Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CPE, SKX, BYND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Callon Petroleum Co. (Symbol: CPE), where a total volume of 10,087 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52% of CPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,500 underlying shares of CPE. Below is a chart showing CPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) options are showing a volume of 7,967 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 796,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,400 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 19,572 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 1,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,800 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CPE options, SKX options, or BYND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.