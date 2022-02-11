Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CPE, SKX, BYND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Callon Petroleum Co. (Symbol: CPE), where a total volume of 10,087 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52% of CPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,500 underlying shares of CPE. Below is a chart showing CPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) options are showing a volume of 7,967 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 796,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,400 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 19,572 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 1,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,800 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

