Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COTY, CVNA, MGM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY), where a total of 74,610 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.8% of COTY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 6,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 689,900 underlying shares of COTY. Below is a chart showing COTY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 10,425 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 64.6% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 56,885 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 7,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 733,900 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

