Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COST, REGN, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 20,372 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 125.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 2,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 10,476 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 122.9% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 852,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring November 22, 2019, with 1,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,300 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 161,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.9% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 15,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

