Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COST, ILMN, LOW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 16,615 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 6,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 644,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.3% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 792,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,900 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 22,303 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 66.2% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,700 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

