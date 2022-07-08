Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COIN, IRTC, TSE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 206,311 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 145.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 18,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) options are showing a volume of 5,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 552,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.9% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 431,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,200 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Trinseo PLC (Symbol: TSE) saw options trading volume of 5,702 contracts, representing approximately 570,200 underlying shares or approximately 127.8% of TSE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 446,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,800 underlying shares of TSE. Below is a chart showing TSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

