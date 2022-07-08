Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COIN, IRTC, TSE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 206,311 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 145.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 18,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) options are showing a volume of 5,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 552,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.9% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 431,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,200 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Trinseo PLC (Symbol: TSE) saw options trading volume of 5,702 contracts, representing approximately 570,200 underlying shares or approximately 127.8% of TSE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 446,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,800 underlying shares of TSE. Below is a chart showing TSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COIN options, IRTC options, or TSE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.