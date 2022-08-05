Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, F

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total volume of 11,915 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 3,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,000 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 7,527 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 752,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,600 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) saw options trading volume of 291,136 contracts, representing approximately 29.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 22,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

