Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CNK, LRCX, EBIX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK), where a total of 22,203 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.3% of CNK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CNK. Below is a chart showing CNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 11,529 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 82.6% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $445 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX) options are showing a volume of 2,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 247,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.5% of EBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 314,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,400 underlying shares of EBIX. Below is a chart showing EBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CNK options, LRCX options, or EBIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
