Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CMG, GOOGL, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 6,924 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 692,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 181.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 380,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 34,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 165.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1300 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 5,629 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 562,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.7% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 466,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1750 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1750 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMG options, GOOGL options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

