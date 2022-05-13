Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CMG, GOOG, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 6,007 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 600,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 193.2% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 310,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1250 strike put option expiring June 10, 2022, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1250 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 21,167 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 123.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2400 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 21,057 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 98.1% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMG options, GOOG options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

