Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CMG, GOOG, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 6,007 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 600,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 193.2% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 310,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1250 strike put option expiring June 10, 2022, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1250 strike highlighted in orange:
Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 21,167 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 123.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2400 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 21,057 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 98.1% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMG options, GOOG options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.