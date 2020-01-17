Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CME, BIIB, PM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CME Group (Symbol: CME), where a total of 5,675 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 567,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.6% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,900 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 5,942 contracts, representing approximately 594,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,800 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

And Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) saw options trading volume of 18,923 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 3,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,600 underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

