Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CMCSA, UPS, MSG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA), where a total of 104,109 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of CMCSA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 15,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CMCSA. Below is a chart showing CMCSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 26,192 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,200 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Madison Square Garden Co (Symbol: MSG) saw options trading volume of 1,059 contracts, representing approximately 105,900 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of MSG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 212,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of MSG. Below is a chart showing MSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

