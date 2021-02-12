Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CLX, REGN, WMB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total volume of 14,278 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 4,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,300 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 6,239 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 623,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,600 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) options are showing a volume of 42,476 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of WMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 17,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of WMB. Below is a chart showing WMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

