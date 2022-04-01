Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CLF, QRVO, PLCE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), where a total of 119,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 27.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 8,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 874,600 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) saw options trading volume of 5,440 contracts, representing approximately 544,000 underlying shares or approximately 44% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,200 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Children's Place Inc (Symbol: PLCE) saw options trading volume of 3,080 contracts, representing approximately 308,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of PLCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 704,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,700 underlying shares of PLCE. Below is a chart showing PLCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

