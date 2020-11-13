Markets
CELH

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CELH, ACM, MA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total volume of 5,477 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 547,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,900 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

AECOM (Symbol: ACM) saw options trading volume of 6,648 contracts, representing approximately 664,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of ACM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,200 underlying shares of ACM. Below is a chart showing ACM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 21,230 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,800 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CELH options, ACM options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CELH ACM MA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular