Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CELH, ACM, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total volume of 5,477 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 547,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,900 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

AECOM (Symbol: ACM) saw options trading volume of 6,648 contracts, representing approximately 664,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of ACM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,200 underlying shares of ACM. Below is a chart showing ACM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 21,230 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,800 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CELH options, ACM options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

