Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CCRN, V, MMM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cross Country Healthcare Inc (Symbol: CCRN), where a total of 962 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 96,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.5% of CCRN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 179,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,000 underlying shares of CCRN. Below is a chart showing CCRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 34,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019, with 3,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,000 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 12,495 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019, with 2,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,600 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

