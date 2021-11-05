Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CCL, TMO, LVS

BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL), where a total volume of 303,527 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 30.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.4% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 24,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) saw options trading volume of 10,035 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 88.4% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,500 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 62,333 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 6,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,000 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular