Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CBOE, LYB, RCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), where a total of 5,351 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 535,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.6% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 979,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,700 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) saw options trading volume of 8,396 contracts, representing approximately 839,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,000 underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 34,995 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 05, 2021, with 2,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,600 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

