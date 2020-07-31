Markets
CBOE

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CBOE, LVS, ANET

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), where a total of 2,974 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 297,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 692,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,100 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 25,337 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,800 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 2,007 contracts, representing approximately 200,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,400 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

