Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CATM, CXO, XOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cardtronics plc (Symbol: CATM), where a total volume of 1,729 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 172,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.8% of CATM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 385,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,900 underlying shares of CATM. Below is a chart showing CATM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) saw options trading volume of 6,571 contracts, representing approximately 657,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of CXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,700 underlying shares of CXO. Below is a chart showing CXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 56,483 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 8,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 889,500 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

