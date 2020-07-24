Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CAR, WMK, FIZZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 18,406 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,800 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Weis Markets, Inc. (Symbol: WMK) saw options trading volume of 516 contracts, representing approximately 51,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of WMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 115,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of WMK. Below is a chart showing WMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ) options are showing a volume of 1,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 101,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of FIZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 252,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,200 underlying shares of FIZZ. Below is a chart showing FIZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAR options, WMK options, or FIZZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

