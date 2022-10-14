Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CAR, COUP, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 7,818 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 781,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.3% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $146 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,600 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:

Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) options are showing a volume of 10,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,300 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 48,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 2,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,600 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAR options, COUP options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.