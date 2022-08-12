Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CALX, FSR, LNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Calix Inc (Symbol: CALX), where a total volume of 3,334 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 333,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of CALX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 687,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,300 underlying shares of CALX. Below is a chart showing CALX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR) saw options trading volume of 23,970 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 2,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,200 underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 10,132 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,800 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

