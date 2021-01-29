Markets
C

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: C, NAT, MSTR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 154,716 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.4% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 10,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (Symbol: NAT) options are showing a volume of 20,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of NAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 6,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 658,200 underlying shares of NAT. Below is a chart showing NAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 7,690 contracts, representing approximately 769,000 underlying shares or approximately 66.4% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,900 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for C options, NAT options, or MSTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C NAT MSTR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular