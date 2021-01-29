Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: C, NAT, MSTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 154,716 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.4% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 10,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (Symbol: NAT) options are showing a volume of 20,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of NAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 6,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 658,200 underlying shares of NAT. Below is a chart showing NAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 7,690 contracts, representing approximately 769,000 underlying shares or approximately 66.4% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,900 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

