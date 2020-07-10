Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: C, LMT, REGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 126,023 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.3% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 13,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 7,576 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 757,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,000 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 4,458 contracts, representing approximately 445,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for C options, LMT options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

