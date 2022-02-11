Markets
C

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: C, ILMN, VRT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 112,260 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 12,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 4,206 contracts, representing approximately 420,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 964,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,600 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 10,911 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,600 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for C options, ILMN options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C ILMN VRT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular