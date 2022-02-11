Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: C, ILMN, VRT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 112,260 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 12,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 4,206 contracts, representing approximately 420,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 964,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,600 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 10,911 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,600 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

