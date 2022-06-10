Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: C, ACI, V

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 106,127 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.5% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,700 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI) saw options trading volume of 10,917 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,100 underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 28,575 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for C options, ACI options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

