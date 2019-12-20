Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: C, ABBV, VLO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 70,124 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.4% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,800 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 36,296 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,600 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 16,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 6,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,000 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

