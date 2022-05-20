Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BURL, INTC, EBS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 5,913 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 591,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.5% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,900 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 219,721 contracts, representing approximately 22.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 11,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Emergent BioSolutions Inc (Symbol: EBS) saw options trading volume of 4,057 contracts, representing approximately 405,700 underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of EBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 728,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,600 underlying shares of EBS. Below is a chart showing EBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

