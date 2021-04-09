Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BSIG, APOG, UNH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Brightsphere Investment Group Inc (Symbol: BSIG), where a total of 2,466 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 246,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of BSIG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 558,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,900 underlying shares of BSIG. Below is a chart showing BSIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Apogee Enterprises Inc (Symbol: APOG) options are showing a volume of 853 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 85,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of APOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 201,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,500 underlying shares of APOG. Below is a chart showing APOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 12,802 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,600 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

