Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BOOT, QDEL, KMI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT), where a total volume of 2,600 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 260,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.5% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 515,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,900 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL) options are showing a volume of 5,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 563,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,200 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) options are showing a volume of 73,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of KMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 24,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of KMI. Below is a chart showing KMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

