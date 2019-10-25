Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BOOM, MRTX, MS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DMC Global Inc (Symbol: BOOM), where a total volume of 1,292 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 129,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of BOOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 264,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,300 underlying shares of BOOM. Below is a chart showing BOOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX) options are showing a volume of 3,174 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 317,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of MRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 656,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,700 underlying shares of MRTX. Below is a chart showing MRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 48,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 20,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

