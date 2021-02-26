Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BMRN, ZNGA, ZYXI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN), where a total of 4,955 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 495,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,900 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Zynga Inc (Symbol: ZNGA) saw options trading volume of 118,153 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of ZNGA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 51,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of ZNGA. Below is a chart showing ZNGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zynex Inc (Symbol: ZYXI) saw options trading volume of 2,303 contracts, representing approximately 230,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of ZYXI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 502,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,000 underlying shares of ZYXI. Below is a chart showing ZYXI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

