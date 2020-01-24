Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BMCH, HES, GES

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (Symbol: BMCH), where a total of 1,674 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 167,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.9% of BMCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 266,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,000 underlying shares of BMCH. Below is a chart showing BMCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) saw options trading volume of 10,679 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,700 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) options are showing a volume of 5,235 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 523,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 853,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,700 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

