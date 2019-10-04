Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BLK, HPQ, HD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 3,070 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 307,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 637,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,800 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) saw options trading volume of 60,443 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 15,798 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $232.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $232.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, HPQ options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

