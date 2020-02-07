Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BLK, CCL, GM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total volume of 4,606 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 460,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.6% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 40,048 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 61% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 6,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 627,300 underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 61,551 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 11,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

