Markets
BLK

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BLK, CCL, GM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total volume of 4,606 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 460,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.6% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 40,048 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 61% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 6,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 627,300 underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 61,551 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 11,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, CCL options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLK CCL GM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular