Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BKNG, WTI, OKTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 6,822 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 682,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 183.2% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 372,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1900 strike put option expiring March 05, 2021, with 376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,600 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:

W & T Offshore Inc (Symbol: WTI) options are showing a volume of 66,047 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 160.1% of WTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 30,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of WTI. Below is a chart showing WTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 23,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 158.7% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring March 05, 2021, with 1,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,900 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

