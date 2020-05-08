Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BKNG, TSLA, AMZN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 19,159 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 362% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 529,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1900 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 598,396 contracts, representing approximately 59.8 million underlying shares or approximately 322% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring May 08, 2020, with 36,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 159,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 260.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2400 strike call option expiring May 08, 2020, with 8,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 822,700 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:

