Markets
BKNG

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BKNG, GOOGL, CMG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 4,124 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 412,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 569,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1450 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,100 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 18,910 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1320 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 1,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,200 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 5,077 contracts, representing approximately 507,700 underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 810,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,500 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, GOOGL options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKNG GOOGL CMG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular