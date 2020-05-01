Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BKNG, GOOGL, CMG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 4,124 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 412,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 569,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1450 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,100 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1450 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 18,910 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1320 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 1,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,200 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 5,077 contracts, representing approximately 507,700 underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 810,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,500 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, GOOGL options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.