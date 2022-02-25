Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BKNG, FLR, CLF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 17,065 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 348.7% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 489,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2150 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2150 strike highlighted in orange:

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) saw options trading volume of 17,812 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 122.1% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 558,300 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 236,387 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.7% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 19,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

