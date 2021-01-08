Markets
BIIB

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BIIB, UVV, VRNT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total of 6,284 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 628,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,000 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV) saw options trading volume of 774 contracts, representing approximately 77,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of UVV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 155,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,300 underlying shares of UVV. Below is a chart showing UVV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Verint Systems, Inc (Symbol: VRNT) saw options trading volume of 2,651 contracts, representing approximately 265,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of VRNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,000 underlying shares of VRNT. Below is a chart showing VRNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BIIB options, UVV options, or VRNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIIB UVV VRNT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular