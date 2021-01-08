Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BIIB, UVV, VRNT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total of 6,284 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 628,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,000 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV) saw options trading volume of 774 contracts, representing approximately 77,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of UVV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 155,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,300 underlying shares of UVV. Below is a chart showing UVV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verint Systems, Inc (Symbol: VRNT) saw options trading volume of 2,651 contracts, representing approximately 265,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of VRNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,000 underlying shares of VRNT. Below is a chart showing VRNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

