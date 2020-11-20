Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BIGC, GM, UPLD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BigCommerce Holdings Inc (Symbol: BIGC), where a total of 9,684 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 968,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53% of BIGC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,900 underlying shares of BIGC. Below is a chart showing BIGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 93,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 5,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 570,100 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upland Software Inc (Symbol: UPLD) options are showing a volume of 1,403 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 140,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of UPLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 278,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of UPLD. Below is a chart showing UPLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

